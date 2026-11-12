U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to “immediately” double tariffs on Mexico if the neighboring country’s government does not stop what he called “huge caravans” of migrants seeking to enter U.S. territory.

Trump said on his Truth Social account that after his party’s defeat in the recent legislative elections, “Huge CARAVANS are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico.”, made up of people “that various countries don’t want.”

“But they will not be accepted! MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED,” the Republican warned, after reports that about 1,500 migrants from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua set out Tuesday from southern Mexico toward the United States.

The American also said he had sent this warning to the Mexican government, to outgoing Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and to the “very liberal” governor-elect, Democrat Gina Hinojosa.

Trump added that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Border Patrol had also been informed. “No leniency!” he concluded.

The president did not specify which tariffs would be doubled or how his administration plans to carry out the measure.

After the Republicans’ defeat in the midterm elections, in which Democrats regained control of Congress, Trump named Stephen Miller, the architect of the U.S.’s aggressive immigration policy, as his new chief of staff, signaling a renewed embrace of his more hard-line positions.

Since returning to power in January 2025, the president has launched a trade war against his allies and used tariffs as a pressure tool.

Mexico and the United States are currently negotiating a reduction in tariffs, including those affecting Mexican steel, with the Claudia Sheinbaum government hoping to reach an agreement before the end of this year.

With information from EFE.