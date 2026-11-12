Presenting a photo ID is one of the requirements to apply for a U.S. passport in person. If that document was issued in a different state from where the application is being processed, it must be accompanied by a second photo ID.

The requirement is listed in the State Department’s official guide for adults applying for their first passport or who do not qualify to renew it.

When a second ID is required

The requirement depends on the state that issued the ID and where the application is submitted.

The guide lists a valid driver’s license with a photo among the most common accepted documents. If it was issued in another state, it must be accompanied by another photo ID.

Among the additional documents the State Department accepts to prove identity are government employee credentials, U.S. military IDs and valid Global Entry, FAST, SENTRI or NEXUS cards.

What copies must accompany the paperwork

The applicant must show the physical ID and provide a photocopy of the front and back. Copies must be on 8.5-by-11-inch paper, using one side of the sheet only.

A proof of U.S. citizenship and a photocopy of it must also be provided. Options include a U.S. birth certificate and naturalization or citizenship certificates.

How the in-person submission works

The application, documents and fees are submitted at an authorized acceptance facility. There, the agent verifies the ID, administers the oath and asks the applicant to sign the form.

For that reason, the State Department says not to sign it before the agent asks you to. In addition, a passport photo must be submitted, and it will be reviewed when the application is accepted.