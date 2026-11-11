The photo for a U.S. visa application must meet requirements for how recent it is, the background and how the applicant appears. One of the restrictions applies to eyeglasses, which are not allowed except in medical cases.

In addition, the State Department says the image must be in color, taken within the past six months and reflect the person’s current appearance. Approval is up to the embassy or consulate where the application is submitted.

When eyeglasses may be allowed in the photo

The exception covers rare medical circumstances that make it impossible to remove them. The guidance cites recent eye surgery as an example, when glasses are needed to protect the eyes.

In those cases, a signed medical statement from a health care professional must be provided. Wearing them routinely does not count as an exception.

Even if they are allowed for medical reasons, the photo must meet these conditions:

The frame must not cover the eyes.

The lenses must not create glare that obscures them.

There can be no shadows or refraction that prevent the eyes from being seen.

How the applicant must appear

The person must look directly at the camera, face it straight on and keep a neutral expression, with both eyes open. The background must be plain, white or off-white.

The guidance says to wear everyday clothing. It also does not allow headphones or hands-free wireless devices. Hearing devices that are normally worn may appear.

Which photos are not accepted

The State Department does not accept copied or scanned images of driver’s licenses or other official documents.

It also rejects full-body photos, magazine images and low-quality pictures taken with phones or photo booths. To prepare the image, it recommends using a professional visa photo service.