Jim Carrey listed his Maui home for $35 million and found a buyer in weeks: he’s saying goodbye to his escape from Hollywood.

For almost a decade, Jim Carrey’s home in Maui, Hawaii, gave him something he couldn’t find in Hollywood in the form of a quiet and private life by the ocean. But now the actor is letting it for almost double the price he originally paid.

Carrey, 64, put the beachfront estate on the market in early October for $35 million. Less than a month later, the property already had a buyer. Realtor reported on November 3 that the home is in “pending” status, and the final sale price has not been disclosed.

Carrey bought the property in 2016 for $16.5 million, according to records. If he gets close to his asking price, he will have more than doubled his investment.

Inside Jim Carrey’s Hawaii mansion

The property sits on nearly an acre along Keawakapu Beach, with 170 feet of ocean frontage. It was built in 2002 and designed by the architecture firm Ike Kligerman Barkley.

The main house has three bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen with two large islands and a primary suite with a swinging bed and floor-to-ceiling windows.

A separate guest house also has two more bedrooms, and between the two homes there is a pool with a hidden grotto, a slide, and an elevated spa.

The estate is being sold fully furnished with woven bamboo interiors and Douglas fir framing.

Jim Carrey listed his Maui home for $35 million and found a buyer in weeks: he’s saying goodbye to his escape from Hollywood. Instagram - (@eliteestateshowcase)

How Jim Carrey built a quiet life away from Hollywood

Over the past decade, Carrey has stepped away from the spotlight. In 2018 he described his life on Maui as “an isolated life,” and reports have described his days as filled with reading, writing, walking, and painting.

In 2022 he said he was “fairly serious” about stepping away from acting. “I really like my quiet life,” he said at the time.

The Jim Carrey life change that came right before the sale

The sale comes right after a major change in his personal life. Carrey married his partner, Min Ah, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, and he put the Maui home on the market hours after the news broke. He has not explained why he is selling.

It is not his first big real estate exit. In 1994, he bought a Brentwood estate in Los Angeles for $3.8 million. He listed it in 2023 for $28.9 million and, after several price cuts, sold it in 2024 for $17 million.