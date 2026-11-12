The U.S. State Department says there are specific conditions for citizens to renew their passport the usual way using Form DS-82, an option that allows them to do it by mail without appearing in person. However, not everyone can use this option and some situations require applying for a valid document.

One of those situations is when the holder reported a valid passport as lost or stolen. In those cases, the document is invalidated and the citizen can no longer use it to go through the usual renewal process, even if it is later found.

To get a replacement, they must complete Form DS-11 and submit the required documents in person.

Why a passport cannot be renewed with Form DS-82 if it was reported lost or stolen

The U.S. State Department says citizens can only use Form DS-82 to renew their passport by mail if they meet certain conditions. One of them is that the previous document was never reported lost or stolen.

The requirements for this option include:

Submit the most recent U.S. passport with the application.

The document must have been issued within the last 15 years.

The holder must have been at least 16 when it was issued.

The passport must be valid for 10 years and show no significant damage.

When someone reports a valid passport lost or stolen, the State Department cancels it. That means that even if the person later finds it, it can no longer be used for travel.

For that reason, the person is barred from renewing it by mail using DS-82 and must apply in person for a new document if they are in the U.S..

What form citizens must submit to replace a lost or stolen passport

Citizens in the U.S. must complete Form DS-11, which is used to apply for a new passport when they do not qualify to renew it. The process must be completed in person at an authorized passport acceptance facility.

They must also report the loss or theft of the previous document using Form DS-64. However, they do not necessarily have to submit it separately, since the State Department allows the person to report what happened directly when completing DS-11.

There are several ways to report the incident:

Online : through the State Department’s official tool.

By mail : with a signed Form DS-64.

When applying for a replacement: by reporting the loss or theft within the DS-11 application.

If the citizen is outside the United States, they must contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate for instructions.

What requirements and documents the United States requires to apply for a new passport

To replace the document using Form DS-11, adult applicants must submit a series of documents proving their identity and U.S. citizenship.

According to the State Department, they must provide:

Form DS-11: completed and printed. It must not be signed until instructed by the acceptance office official.

Proof of U.S. citizenship: this can be a birth certificate, a previous U.S. passport in good condition, a naturalization certificate or a citizenship certificate, among other accepted documents.

Photo ID: a valid physical document must be presented, such as a driver’s license.

Copies: these must include a copy of the proof of citizenship and copies of the front and back of the photo ID.

Passport photo: it must meet the measurements and requirements set by U.S. authorities.

In this regard, the application must be submitted in person at an authorized office, where an official will verify the documents and administer the required oath before asking for the form to be signed.

As for adult fees, the passport book has an application fee of $130, plus $35 for acceptance of the application. If a passport card or both documents are requested, the amounts are different.