When furniture is moved, indentations in the carpet can appear. Its weight compresses the fibers for long periods and leaves marks.

A Bob Vila guide describes a method using ice to help restore the pile, although some indentations may remain.

What putting ice on the mark is for

As it melts, the ice adds water that helps the crushed fibers regain height. The amount of ice depends on the size of the indentation.

How to apply the method step by step

The publication lists the following steps:

Place a large ice cube on the mark, or several if the area is large. Let the ice melt for several hours. For deeper indentations, the guide allows up to 12 hours. Blot up the excess water with a sponge. Lift the fibers with a coin or spoon.

Why some marks may remain

The result depends on the material. Wool is durable, while polyester can suffer permanent damage after being compressed for a long time.

If the marks persist, professional repair may be needed.

How to reduce indentations

The guide recommends wide pads under the legs to distribute the weight over a larger surface.

It also advises vacuuming under heavy furniture and moving it a few inches about once a month to reduce marks.