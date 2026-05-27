The tightening of immigration enforcement in the United States could take a new turn with a proposal that is already causing concern among thousands of immigrants with pending deportation proceedings. The government is considering drastically increasing financial penalties against those who remain in the country despite having active immigration orders.

The United States seeks to impose fines of USD 18,000 on illegal immigrants.

The Donald Trump administration proposed raising fines to as much as USD 18,000 that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) can apply to immigrants with in absentia deportation orders who remain in the United States and are later detained.

What is an “in absentia” deportation?

This type of ruling occurs when:

An immigrant fails to appear before the immigration court.

The judge continues the case anyway.

A deportation order is issued without the defendant’s presence of the defendant.

ICE will deport and fine these immigrants one by one

The measure mainly targets people who: