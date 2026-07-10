People who need to apply for a passport now have a new opportunity to do it more quickly and without the usual delays.

The authorities confirmed the new dates for the passport fairs, an initiative that makes it possible to access the document through special service days.

Due to high demand, it is recommended to book an appointment as soon as possible and check the requirements before attending.

Who can attend the passport fair?

These service days are mainly aimed at people who must submit the passport application in person, either because they are applying for the document for the first time or because they do not meet the requirements for a mail renewal.

Generally, the procedure can be done by:

Those applying for a passport for the first time.

Minors under 16 , who must attend with their parents or guardians.

People whose last passport was issued before they turned 16 .

Those who obtained their passport more than 15 years ago .

People who need to replace a lost, stolen, or damaged passport and must start a new application.

The United States Department of State confirmed a new series of passport fairs that will take place during July in New York and New Jersey.

These service days are intended for those who need to submit a passport application in person and, in all announced cases, no prior appointment will be required.

The official schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, July 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Tice’s Senior Center, New Jersey.

Thursday, July 16, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Village Green, New York.

Saturday, July 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Anthony Veteran Park, New York.

Tuesday, July 21, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Westchester County Clerk’s Office, New York.

It is recommended to verify the required documents to avoid delays and take advantage of these special service days.

What documents must be presented?

To complete the process without inconvenience, applicants must bring the documentation required by the United States Department of State.

Among the main requirements are:

DS-11 form completed (do not sign until you arrive at the appointment).

Proof of U.S. citizenship , such as a birth certificate or naturalization certificate.

A valid identification document with photo.

A passport-style photo that meets the official specifications.

Payment of the corresponding fees.

Passport Fairs offer an alternative for those who need to complete the procedure in person and prefer to avoid the usual congestion at some offices during the peak travel season.