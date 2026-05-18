The United States government details on its official website which documents which, if used to enter the country, can be grounds for deportation of the bearer.

Strict compliance with the immigration law is essential to avoid even criminal problems with the authorities, since a violation of federal laws in this area can trigger deportation proceedings and, in certain cases, an immediate expulsion.

The United States will deport migrants more quickly if they enter with this document in 2026

According to the authorities, the United States has the right to “detain and deport noncitizens” who

Engage in criminal acts

Are considered a threat to public safety

Violate the visa

In that sense, after ICE agents carry out the detention, it may be determined that an accelerated removal process is needed, in which there is no hearing before the immigration court.

This occurs, for example, when arriving in the United States without the necessary documents to enter or with forged documents.

Expedited deportation: what the law says about this process

The expedited removal process, under the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, is specified in section 235(b)(1) of the INA.

This legislation allows the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to remove any foreign national who arrives at the port of entry if they are considered inadmissible for not having valid entry documents or for presenting misrepresented papers.

I t also applies to foreign nationals who entered the country without going through the proper checks.

“Most foreign nationals subject to expedited removal are detained either at a designated port of entry or near the international border when attempting to enter, or shortly after entering,” it states.