Cornstarch, also called corn flour or corn starch, has uses that go beyond culinary recipes for eating. Its properties allow it to be used for other purposes, due to its ability to absorb moisture and grease.

For this reason, many people choose to sprinkle cornstarch on the carpet before vacuuming. Although it does not replace cleaning or remove stubborn stains, it does help remove fine dust.

What sprinkling cornstarch on a carpet before vacuuming is for

Cornstarch acts as an absorbent, since when a thin layer of corn starch is spread over the surface of the carpet, this ingredient can absorb part of the moisture, grease, and some odors.

When the vacuum is used, both the cornstarch and the dirt particles that stuck to it are cleaned up. It does not replace regular washing, but it does work as a complement.

How to sprinkle cornstarch on the carpet before vacuuming

To do it correctly, follow these steps:

Make sure the carpet is dry Sprinkle a thin layer of cornstarch Let it sit for 15 to 30 minutes Vacuum slowly Check the result

Why they recommend sprinkling cornstarch before vacuuming

This trick is recommended because of the ability of cornstarch to absorb liquids and oils, the same reason it is used in cooking recipes or cosmetic products.

It helps retain surface residue before the vacuum removes it, and in some cases it is mixed with baking soda in order to enhance its deodorizing effect to neutralize odors.