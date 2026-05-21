The Government of the United States confirmed a new special fair to process American passports during Saturday, May 23. The day will allow thousands of people to begin the process outside regular hours and without having to wait for business days.

The event will be organized at the facilities of Georgia State University, located in the city of Clarkston, in the state of Georgia. According to the U.S. Department of State, service will be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and no prior appointment will be required.

Who will be able to apply for the American passport

The special passport fairs are mainly intended for people applying for the document for the first time, minors, and citizens who must complete the in-person procedure using Form DS-11.

The authorities clarified that these events aim to make passport access easier during weekends or outside traditional hours.

What documents the Government recommends bringing

Valid identification.

Proof of U.S. citizenship.

Recent passport photo.

Completed DS-11 form.

Relevant payment for the procedure.

In the case of the Clarkston office, applicants may go directly to the location without an appointment . In addition, the center offers passport photo service and access for people with disabilities.

Where the passport fair will be on Saturday, May 23

The special event will take place at the Clarkston campus of Georgia State University, located at 555 North Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston, Georgia. The center normally processes applications on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, but it will open specially on Saturday for this operation.

U.S. authorities recommend bringing all required documentation to avoid delays or rejections during the process. Among the most important documents are proof of citizenship, valid identification, and recent photos for the passport.