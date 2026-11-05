Oats are one of the most recommended grains to include in a balanced diet because they provide fiber, antioxidants and essential minerals.

Regular consumption may help lower bad cholesterol, improve digestion and control blood sugar levels. In addition, its components promote cardiovascular health and help prolong the feeling of fullness, an important factor for those trying to lose weight.

According to an article published by the portal Tua Saúde, written by Karla Santos Leal, a graduate in nutrition from the University of Rio Grande, this grain contains beta-glucans and avenanthramides, two compounds that play a role in different bodily processes and explain much of its benefits.

What are the health benefits of eating oats

One of oats’ main benefits is its ability to help lower LDL cholesterol, known as bad cholesterol.

That is due to beta-glucans, a type of soluble fiber that reduces fat absorption in the intestines and helps prevent cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes (ACV).

It may also help control blood glucose. Its fiber content slows the absorption of sugars from food, while its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds support insulin function.

Another of its benefits is linked to weight control. By slowing digestion and extending fullness, oats help reduce appetite and can decrease the amount of food consumed during the day.

How oats help regulate blood pressure and improve digestion

Oats can also contribute to the cardiovascular system’s function thanks to their concentration of avenanthramides, antioxidants that promote the production of nitric oxide. This substance helps relax blood vessels, improves circulation and helps regulate blood pressure.

On the other hand, their insoluble fiber content stimulates the intestines’ natural movements, increases stool bulk and makes it easier to eliminate. In this way, it helps fight constipation and supports balance in the gut microbiota, since its fibers also serve as food for beneficial bacteria.

According to Karla Santos Leal’s analysis in the Tua Saúde article, these properties are complemented by the presence of minerals such as phosphorus, magnesium and zinc, as well as essential amino acids like tryptophan.

How to add oats to your daily diet

One of this grain’s advantages is its versatility, since it is sold in different forms and can be used in sweet and savory recipes. Some options for adding it to your diet include the following.

Ground oats, ideal for mixing with fruit, milk or yogurt at breakfast.

Oat flour, which can be used to make pancakes, breads and cookies.

Oat bran, a high-fiber option that can be added to different meals.

Oat drink, a plant-based option to go with breakfast and snacks.

An important note