Washing raw chicken under the tap increases the risk of cross-contamination in the kitchen. Splashes can carry Campylobacter to your hands, countertops, utensils, sink and other nearby food. That is why health authorities recommend against doing it, as the Community of Madrid notes.

Which bacteria spreads in the splashes

Campylobacter is the bacterium that causes campylobacteriosis, a foodborne illness whose main reservoir is poultry. It causes diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting, and only a small dose is enough to cause infection.

Raw chicken can also contain other bacteria, such as Salmonella and Clostridium perfringens, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which say raw chicken does not need to be washed before cooking.

Why water does not solve the problem

Water does not safely remove bacteria: when the stream hits the meat, droplets spread across the sink and nearby surfaces. A drop on a cutting board or a knife later used for a salad is enough to cause cross-contamination.

The same happens if you use the same cutting board or knife for raw chicken and for foods eaten uncooked.

What to do instead

The bacteria is sensitive to heat and does not survive if the food is cooked through. The steps recommended by health officials are:

- Cook the chicken until it is no longer pink and the juices run clear, with a minimum internal temperature of 74 C.

- Keep raw chicken separate from other foods and make sure its juices do not touch them.

- Wash hands, surfaces and utensils that have touched the raw meat.

- Refrigerate leftovers as soon as possible.