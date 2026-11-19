Hardwood floors require special care to preserve their shine and keep them from wearing down over time. Although there are many commercial products for cleaning them, there are also homemade alternatives that can remove dirt with easy-to-find ingredients and without spending much money.

The University of Florida extension shares a formula that combines white vinegar and water to make a homemade cleaner. It also explains how to apply it correctly to avoid excess moisture.

How do you make a homemade cleaner for hardwood floors?

The University of Florida recommends a simple mixture of half a cup of white vinegar and a gallon of water. Both ingredients should be mixed in a clean container until the solution is uniform.

To make it, you need household white vinegar and water. It is important to follow the proportions given and not add other cleaning products, since they could change the solution’s chemical properties.

How and why does this mixture work for cleaning hardwood floors?

How this mixture works is explained by the chemical properties of white vinegar, whose main component is acetic acid (CH3COOH). It is a weak organic acid that, when mixed with water, forms a slightly acidic solution capable of helping loosen certain mineral deposits and dirt stuck to surfaces.

Water acts as a solvent and helps distribute the acetic acid during cleaning. It also helps remove particles and soluble residue on the floor.

What is the correct way to use it to care for wood?

The main precaution recommended by the University of Florida is to avoid leaving the wood too wet, since excess water can damage the surface and cause warping. To apply the solution, dip a sponge mop into the mixture and wring it out until it is almost dry.

The university recommends not pouring the cleaner directly onto the floor. The proper method is to mop the surface and dry any wet areas with a clean towel. It is also important to test the solution first on an inconspicuous area to make sure it does not affect the finish.

When should the homemade hardwood floor cleaner be discarded?

The recommendation is to prepare only the amount of cleaner needed for each cleaning, rather than making large batches to keep for long periods.

That way, you avoid storing a homemade solution without a preservation system or a set shelf life.