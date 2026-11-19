Dust and debris can build up in window tracks and make them harder to open and close. To remove stuck-on grime, Molly Maid recommends a process using baking soda, vinegar and a small brush.

The cleaning company’s guide says to start by vacuuming, then apply the ingredients and wait five to 10 minutes before scrubbing. The process ends by removing the residue and wiping it down with a damp cloth.

What baking soda is for and how to use it

Baking soda is used on dirt that remains stuck after dust and loose debris have been removed. The recommendation is to sprinkle a small amount over those areas and add vinegar, which creates foam and bubbles.

After waiting five to 10 minutes, scrub with an old toothbrush. The guide suggests moving the debris toward the center of the track so it can be picked up with paper towels, and finishing with a damp cloth.

For vertical tracks, it suggests applying the baking soda with a sponge and then dampening it with vinegar to scrub. The process requires removing the mixture when finished.

What they tecommend to make it Slide more easily

Molly Maid warns that forcing a window open or shut can damage its components or trim. After cleaning, it recommends different lubrication depending on the track material.

For vinyl tracks, it suggests applying a small amount of silicone lubricant to a cloth and running it over the surface. For wood tracks, it mentions wax or a specific dry lubricant.

The company advises against using grease because it can trap more debris. It then says to open and close the window several times to spread the product.