All the gold humanity has mined from antiquity to the present could fit inside a single cube about 22.6 meters on a side. The estimate comes from the World Gold Council, which calculates that 222,600 tons of gold have been mined throughout history.

About two-thirds of that gold has been mined since 1950, and almost all of it still exists in some form.

How much gold has been mined

The World Gold Council puts cumulative production at 222,600 tons. If all that metal were gathered into a block of pure gold, it would form a cube about 22.6 meters high, wide and deep.

The figure is striking because gold is so dense: a quantity that sounds enormous by weight takes up very little space. And because the metal can be melted down and reused, nearly all the gold ever mined exists in jewelry, bars, coins or reserves.

Where all that gold is

As of the end of the third quarter of 2026, the group estimates a stock of 224,200 tons above ground, worth about $30 trillion. Most of it is in jewelry, at about 98,700 tons, or 44% of the total.

Central banks hold about 39,300 tons, or 18% of the stock, and the United States is the country with the most gold reserves, according to the World Gold Council. Bars and coins total about 48,100 tons, and exchange-traded funds about 4,300.

How much remains underground

The cube refers only to gold that has already been mined. The World Gold Council estimates about 61,000 tons of reserves and about 114,400 tons of resources still underground.

Reserves are the part of deposits that can be extracted with current knowledge and conditions, while resources are a broader category. Mining continues, and the group updates its figures every quarter.