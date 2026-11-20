One of the main concerns raised by the rise of artificial intelligence and technology is the potential exposure of personal and financial data, as well as unauthorized access to bank accounts and their funds.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, U.S. outlet Politico reported that cybercriminals gained access to the financial information of up to 4,000 retired municipal workers in New York City (NYC).

The incident stemmed from a breach in the online database created to handle reimbursement payments to retirees for medical copays that were allegedly charged improperly.

What did the hackers access, and what is known about the breach?

To understand what data was exposed, it is first necessary to understand how the system that was breached worked.

In early 2026, Zohran Mamdani’s administration and EmblemHealth, one of the largest nonprofit health plans in the United States, turned to Atticus Administration, a company that specializes in managing claims and settlements stemming from class-action lawsuits. The goal was to process up to $53 million in payments to retired municipal workers as reimbursement for copays that were allegedly charged improperly during medical visits.

The payment was agreed to as part of a class-action settlement filed in 2022 against the city by a retiree advocacy group.

To make the process easier, Atticus created an online database where retirees could submit reimbursement claims. However, months later, Thomas Logan, the company’s co-chief executive, told EmblemHealth in a confidential letter that an unknown user had managed to access the system several times and view information such as:

Names of claimants and their representatives or family members.

Retirees’ internal identification numbers.

Names of medical providers.

Amounts of copays owed to retirees.

Financial information.

Claimants’ health-related information.

What was the hackers’ goal in attacking this database?

According to Politico, the apparent aim of the attackers was to steal the funds intended for retirees’ compensation. The database had been created to manage a fund of up to $53 million, agreed to as part of a class-action lawsuit over improperly charged medical copays.

After the breach, the system received reimbursement requests marked “invalid” on Oct. 12. EmblemHealth suspects the attackers tried to use them to divert payments due to retirees into accounts under their control.

Global concern over cyberattacks

Although there is no direct link between the incidents, the breach became public during a week marked by different technology problems that raised concerns in the United States.

On Monday, Nov. 16, a technical failure in JPMorgan Chase’s systems disrupted banking services and made it difficult to access accounts and make transfers. The problem also affected transactions with other financial institutions and payments through Zelle. The bank ruled out a cyberattack and said customers’ funds were not compromised.

Earlier, on Friday, Nov. 13, a technical failure in the telecommunications systems of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) caused disruptions in communications and radar at air traffic control centers.