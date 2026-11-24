Heavy-duty aluminum foil is a great ally when freezing foods such as breaded cutlets and hamburgers, since it can help them keep better over time.

In that sense, Kansas State University explains how to make the most of this material and how to combine it with other food-freezing practices to get good results.

Wrap burgers and breaded cutlets in aluminum foil before freezing: What it’s for

According to the institution, aluminum foil creates a moisture-resistant barrier, helping protect foods such as burgers and breaded cutlets when they are frozen to extend their shelf life.

It is recommended to always use the heavy-duty version, which is less likely to tear or suffer any punctures during storage.

How to Use Aluminum Foil to Wrap Burgers and Breaded Cutlets

The recommendation is to use this material as a second wrapping layer, meaning the burger or cutlet should first be in contact with another freezer-safe material, such as plastic wrap. Light-duty aluminum foil is not recommended for this task.

Materials Not Recommended for Storing Food in the Freezer

Experts say to avoid wax paper, bread wrapping, or milk cartons, since they cannot withstand the moisture vapor that forms inside the freezer.

As an alternative, freezer-safe plastic bags can be used, with the food placed inside and then wrapped again in aluminum foil.

Can Food That Has Been Thawed Be Refrozen?

The institution’s answer is yes, as long as the food is still cold or contains ice crystals and has been kept at temperature for no more than one or two days after it was first thawed.