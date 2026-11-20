The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) explains to all taxpayers which mistakes when filing a tax return can delay the delivery of a refund.

Failing to meet the requirements set for the forms is grounds for delays in refunds. This does not always have to do with problems with the figures or information, but with not properly following the required filing conditions.

IRS rules could delay refunds for taxpayers who file without completing this key field

The tax agency says refunds can be delayed when a tax return is filed with the signature field left incomplete, so it is essential to make sure this requirement is filled out before submitting the document to the authorities.

Other common reasons refunds can be delayed

Calculation errors can also delay refund payments.

In addition, earned income credit claims are delayed until mid-February, regardless of when the return is filed.

Having to file an amended return can also delay payment, since the IRS will need to compare and review both returns.

The delay can also be caused by claiming injured spouse relief, since those cases are processed manually.

Estimated refund timelines after filing

According to the guidance, the estimated time to receive a refund depends directly on how the return was filed:

If filed electronically: 3 weeks from the date it was submitted.

If filed by mail: 6 weeks or more from the date the document is received.

The refund status can be checked 24 hours after filing an electronic return, 3 days after filing a return from the previous year, or 4 weeks after submitting a paper return.