Nvidia announced Monday that it had decided to reinstate Jensen Huang as the company’s chairman and chief executive officer following a unanimous agreement by its Board of Directors.

Two weeks after his resignation, the Board of Directors voted in favor of his return following a series of meetings with him, during which, Nvidia said, they were satisfied with his “candor and leadership abilities.”

“ The Board of Directors believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia and that his return is in the best interests of our shareholders, employees, partners, and customers ,” Harvey Jones, chairman of the Board, said in a statement.

The company, a leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, acknowledged that it had “received information from senior U.S. government officials” and, based on that information, is confident that Huang’s return poses “no national security risk.”

Jensen Huang returns as Nvidia's chairman and CEO two weeks after stepping down from all his positions at the company. EFE

On November 12, Huang announced his resignation from all of his positions at the company after reports emerged that he had been involved in an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese tech entrepreneur whom U.S. intelligence agencies accuse of being a Beijing spy.

He also had relationships with two employees at the company he led.

Following the revelations, the company announced that it had consulted senior U.S. government officials to determine whether Huang’s relationship with the entrepreneur posed any national security risk.

Now, the Board says Huang “has been the target of a foreign intelligence operation” and maintains that he is fully cooperating with the company’s investigation.

“It is an honor to return to Nvidia and lead one of the world’s most important technology companies at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Jensen Huang said, according to the company’s statement.

Huang said he was returning with “the utmost humility and renewed commitment” and thanked the Board of Directors for its decision.

He also thanked Colette Kress, who took over his duties on an interim basis following his resignation.

“I am deeply grateful to our employees, shareholders, industry leaders, and partners around the world for their extraordinary support,” Huang added.

SOURCE: EFE.