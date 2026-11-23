The Social Security Administration (SSA) published a new checklist on November 20, encouraging Americans to complete three simple tasks to make it easier to access benefits and manage their information.

The recommendations take approximately two minutes and include checking an online account, saving the agency’s official website, and following its social media channels to stay informed about important updates.

These are the three tasks that SSA recommends

According to SSA, beneficiaries and other Americans can take these steps to stay connected with the agency:

Create or check a my Social Security account. Users can access their Social Security number, review their earnings records, estimate future benefits, and manage certain personal information.

Bookmark SSA.gov. Saving the official website makes it easier to find reliable information and access government services when needed.

Follow Social Security on social media. The agency shares updates about benefits, services, deadlines, and program changes through Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, and LinkedIn.

Social Security recommends three quick steps to help beneficiaries manage their accounts and stay informed about important updates. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Why beneficiaries should review their information

Having an active my Social Security account allows users to complete several procedures online without unnecessary phone calls or visits to local offices.

The agency also allows beneficiaries to update important personal details, including their phone number, email address, and mailing address. Keeping this information current helps Social Security communicate with them about their benefits and ensures they can access relevant notices.