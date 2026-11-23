The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has begun issuing automatic refunds to more than 5,000 taxpayers who have carryover adoption tax credits from prior years. The move follows a Treasury Department clarification on how the new tax law applies, allowing certain accumulated credits from 2020 through 2024 to increase the refundable portion of the benefit for tax year 2025.

According to the agency, the amount can reach up to $5,000 for each eligible adopted child.

Who qualifies for the IRS automatic refund of up to $5,000

The benefit is for taxpayers who filed their 2025 federal tax return using Forms 1040, 1040-SR or 1040-NR, and who claimed or were eligible to claim the adoption tax credit on Form 8839. They must also have carryover credits from prior tax years that were still available to be carried into 2025 and whose inclusion would increase the refundable portion of the benefit.

The adoption credit covers certain necessary expenses to complete the process, such as attorney fees, court costs, agency fees and travel expenses related to the adoption. It can apply to domestic and international adoptions, private adoptions and those through the public foster care system. To qualify for the credit, the child must be at least 18 years old or be physically or mentally unable to care for themselves.

However, the automatic refund announced in October does not apply to all adoptive families, only to those whose tax records meet the specific conditions for the adjustment.

How much they will receive for each adopted child and how the refund is calculated

The refundable portion of the adoption tax credit for tax year 2025 is capped at up to $5,000 per eligible child. That does not mean every family will receive that amount, since the IRS takes into account carryover credits from earlier periods, the number of eligible children, income limits, other credits and payments recorded in the tax account, and any debt that could affect the outcome.

What makes this benefit unusual is that, for tax year 2025, the Treasury Department allowed unused adoption credits from 2020 to 2024 to be included in the calculation of the refundable portion. That means certain amounts that previously could only be carried into other years to reduce taxes can now also increase the money the taxpayer is entitled to receive as a refund. The exception applies only to tax year 2025 and does not mean those carryover credits will become refundable again in later periods.

How much the IRS will pay in refunds and how taxpayers will receive the money

The IRS said it began making the adjustments and issuing refunds in late September 2026. The official announcement was published Oct. 16, and the agency expects to complete most refunds by Dec. 31, 2026. In that regard, taxpayers who filed their 2025 return before April 15, 2026, generally receive the adjustment automatically, as long as their accounts have the necessary information and no outstanding issues.

Eligible recipients do not need to file an amended return solely to request a refund because once the adjustment is made, the IRS sends a notice, usually within 30 days, to explain the amount and whether it produced a refund or reduced tax debt. The money can be deposited or sent as a refund, though it may also be applied to federal debts or other outstanding obligations, as applicable. Those who filed their return with an extension or have identity issues, account holds or dependent-related conflicts will be reviewed later, once those situations are resolved.