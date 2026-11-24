U.S. retirees born between the 21st and 31st of any month will receive their final November payment this Wednesday, the 25th. The date is part of the Social Security Administration’s official schedule, which distributes benefits over three Wednesdays based on each beneficiary’s birth date.

Who gets Social Security on Wednesday, Nov. 25?

The SSA payment schedule sets three monthly dates for retirement benefits:

Second Wednesday: people born between the 1st and the 10th.

Third Wednesday: people born between the 11th and the 20th.

Fourth Wednesday, Nov. 25: people born between the 21st and the 31st.

The agency also has a separate schedule for people who started receiving benefits before May 1997 or who receive Social Security retirement benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) at the same time. In those cases, Social Security is deposited on the 3rd and SSI on the 1st.

When do retirees get paid in December 2026?

After the final November payment, the SSA will continue with its usual deposit schedule. December dates for retirees who are paid based on their birth date are as follows:

Wednesday, Dec. 9: people born from the 1st to the 10th.

Wednesday, Dec. 16: from the 11th to the 20th.

Wednesday, Dec. 23: from the 21st to the 31st.

Beneficiaries who have received Social Security since before May 1997 will be paid on Thursday, Dec. 3. The official schedule also includes the SSI deposit on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and an early payment on Thursday, Dec. 31, for January 2027.

How much will Social Security retirement benefits increase in 2027?

The agency confirmed a 3.6% increase in 2027 benefits through the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

The agency said the increase will affect nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries and will begin in January. According to the official announcement, “On average, Social Security retirement benefits will increase by $75 a month.”

The increase will also apply to people receiving Supplemental Security Income. In this case, updated payments will begin arriving on Dec. 31, 2026, instead of the first day of January because of the New Year’s holiday.

Meanwhile, the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax will rise from $184,500 to $192,300 in 2027. Beneficiaries will be able to check the exact amount of their new benefit through their personal my Social Security account and review COLA notices in the Message Center. The SSA will also mail printed notices in December with the updated amounts for next year.