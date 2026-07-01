The City of New York, led by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, is known for granting benefits to residents who meet the requested requirements.

Through the official mayor’s office website, it was confirmed that starting on June 16, families with eligible children who meet the requirements may receive up to 120 dollars per school-age child for food purchases.

New York deposits 120 dollars per school-age child: Who qualifies for this benefit?

This benefit may be received by families with children between 6 and 16 years old who are enrolled:

SNAP.

Financial assistance.

Health insurance.

Free school meals or reduced-price meals.

Approval in these cases will be automatic, and beneficiaries will receive a letter by mail. If your case does not apply to these conditions, you may submit an application if you meet these requirements:

The child attends a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP )

Your household income is below the monthly limits

Summer EBT benefits: What is this program?

Summer EBT is a federal food assistance program whose goal is to help families with school-age children buy food during the summer vacation, when students no longer eat at school.

What are the maximum monthly income limits to receive New York’s 120 dollars?

The maximum monthly income varies according to household size:

1 child: 2,413 dollars.

2 children: 3,261 dollars.

3 children: 4,109 dollars.

4 children: 4,957 dollars.

5 children: 5.805 dollars.

6 children: 6,653 dollars.

7 children: 7,501 dollars.

8 children: 8,349 dollars.

Each additional person: +848 dollars.

How do you apply for Summer EBT benefits?

If your household meets the requirements and did not receive a notification by mail before June 16, you will have time to apply online by clicking here until September 8, 2026.

You can also call the Summer EBT help line: 833-452-0096 during the following hours: