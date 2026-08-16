People trying to enter Mexico, Peru, and the Dominican Republic should pay special attention to their passport.

Those who delay renewing the document or try to travel with an expired passport, may see their trip blocked by the authorities.

Why do Mexico, Peru, and the Dominican Republic ban entry to those who delay renewing their passport?

The passport proves a person’s identity and nationality during an international trip. If the document is expired or does not meet the minimum validity required by the destination country, immigration authorities can deny entry and even the airline may prevent boarding before departure.

In the case of Mexico and Peru, travelers must present a valid passport with six months of validity , with at least one page available for the corresponding immigration stamps.

In the Dominican Republic, the general rule also requires a valid passport that remains valid for the duration of the stay. Although there are temporary exceptions for certain nationalities, travelers should check in advance whether they apply before arranging the trip.

Mistakes that can prevent entry into the country

In addition to traveling with an expired passport, there are other situations that can cause problems during the trip:

Not meeting the minimum validity required by the destination country.

Presenting a damaged passport or one with detached pages.

Waiting until the last minute to begin the renewal process.

Not checking the specific immigration requirements of the country being visited.

Assuming that all countries apply the same passport validity rules.

It is advisable to check the official requirements of the destination country and confirm that the passport meets all required conditions to avoid delays, boarding denials, or inadmissibility at immigration control.