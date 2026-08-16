A family home located in the department of Lot-et-Garonne, in the heart of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France, offers temporary accommodation and meals for just 25 hours of work per week through a post on Worldpackers.

Lot-et-Garonne is a department with several villages known for their timeless charm and rich heritage, ideal for taking a trip back in time through history and connecting with nature.

They are looking for couples to live in a historic village in France: What do the hosts offer?

The offer welcomes couples and pairs of volunteers and is ideal for those looking to connect with nature and break away from the urban pace for a while.

A private room is offered, something uncommon for this type of offer: two days off and three meals a day. In addition, they will also have access to:

High-speed internet.

Equipped kitchen for cooking.

Free use of the laundry room.

Use of bicycles.

In addition, the hosts will pick you up when you arrive and take you to the place where you will stay.

What do they ask in exchange for accommodation and food?

In exchange for all of the above, volunteers are asked to work 25 hours per week, including:

Painting and decorating.

Construction and repairs.

Gardening.

Who can apply as a volunteer?

Those who meet these requirements may apply:

Intermediate English or intermediate French.

Over 20 years of age.

Non-smokers.

Couples or two close friends.

Tetanus vaccination.

The trip does not include plane tickets, travel insurance, domestic transportation, or a visa.

Volunteers can stay for a period of at least 10 days and at most two weeks. There are openings for August and September.