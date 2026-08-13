The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is the agency responsible for receiving tax returns, carrying out penalties for those who do not meet their tax obligations, and ordering refunds when applicable for those who claim tax credits.

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC, by its English name) is aimed at workers with middle and low purchasing power, with or without qualifying children claimed. It is compatible with other tax credits, and its amount is 100% refundable.

IRS will deposit 4,427 dollars into the bank accounts of workers and families who meet EITC requirements: What are they and who can claim it?

To be able to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit, one must

Have earned income , whether from employment, self-employment, or fees for services rendered.

Must be a U.S. citizen or legal resident for the entire year.

Must have a Social Security Number (SSN).

If they have children, they must qualify and meet the eligibility requirements .

If they do not have children, they must be between 25 and 64 years old.

What are the EITC amounts for tax year 2026?

The Earned Income Tax Credit varies depending on how many qualifying children the taxpayer has claimed. The current amounts for tax year 2026 are:

No children: USD 664.

With 1 child: USD 4,427.

With 2 children: USD 7,316.

With 3 or more children: USD 8,231.

Other compatible tax credits: What are they?

If the taxpayer meets the specific requirements of each program: