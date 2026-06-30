New York City’s plan to open low-cost municipal supermarkets is drawing strong opposition from local business owners. While Mayor Zohran Mamdani says the initiative is designed to make groceries more affordable for residents, groups representing neighborhood stores argue the proposal would create unfair competition and could end up in court.

Merchant organizations warn that the city’s involvement in the grocery business could threaten independently owned stores that already operate with tight profit margins.

Local merchants say the cheap supermarket plan would hurt small businesses

Earlier this year, Mamdani unveiled a proposal to establish one city-backed supermarket in each of New York City’s five boroughs before the end of his term. The stores are expected to offer lower prices on essential food items by reducing operating expenses.

The announcement, however, sparked immediate criticism from owners of neighborhood grocery stores and bodegas.

Francisco Marte, president of the Bodega Association of New York, told Spectrum News that government-operated grocery stores would compete directly with existing businesses rather than solve affordability issues.

According to Marte, opening publicly supported supermarkets in neighborhoods where independent stores already operate could negatively affect hundreds of local merchants.

Why merchants oppose Mamdani’s grocery store plan

Under the proposal, the new supermarkets would operate in publicly owned or subsidized spaces, allowing them to avoid many of the expenses private businesses typically face, including rent and certain operating costs.

Supporters of the plan argue that those savings would be passed directly to consumers through lower grocery prices.

Critics, however, say the arrangement creates an uneven playing field.

Frank García, president of the Multicultural Business Coalition, said private store owners cannot realistically compete against businesses that do not have to cover major expenses such as rent or utility costs.

The coalition also announced that it has already raised $1 million to challenge the proposal and is evaluating the possibility of filing a lawsuit if the project moves forward.

How the New York municipal supermarket project would work

The administration plans to launch five municipal supermarkets, with one location in each borough.

According to the city’s timeline:

The first supermarket is expected to open by the end of 2027 .

The complete network of five stores is projected to be operating by 2029.

As part of the project, New York City would finance construction, renovations and property-related expenses, while a private operator would manage the day-to-day operation of each supermarket.

The mayor has already committed $70 million in capital funding to support the initiative.

Mamdani has said the goal is to help New Yorkers cope with rising grocery costs by offering lower prices on everyday products. In a post on X, he argued that food prices have been increasing faster than wages, making affordable grocery options a priority for many families.

La Marqueta selected as the first location

The city has identified La Marqueta as the first site that will participate in the affordable grocery program.

To continue expanding the initiative, the administration also launched the NYC Groceries Sites portal, where property owners can propose locations for future supermarkets in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.

According to the city, eligible sites must provide at least 10,000 square feet (approximately 929 square meters) of commercial space and be available early enough to allow a supermarket to open before 2029.

City officials will review all submissions before selecting the final locations for the remaining municipal grocery stores.