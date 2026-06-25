In the state of New York, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a benefit for homeowners who use that property as their primary residence. It is a benefit that is part of the School Tax Relief (STAR) program. The initiative seeks to offset part of the cost of school taxes.

Depending on each taxpayer’s situation, the money will be received as a check, direct deposit, or as a reduction on the school tax bill.

Who can receive this money?

The program is aimed at homeowners whose home is their primary residence. The amount varies depending on the type of benefit:

350 and 600 dollars. Basic STAR : aimed at homeowners with annual household incomes below 500,000 dollars and who use the home as their primary residence. It provides between

Enhanced STAR: reserved for adults over 65, with incomes below 110,750 dollars per year. It provides between 700 and 1,500 dollars.

What are the requirements?

Be the homeowner.

Use it as a primary residence.

Meet the income limit.

Meet the age requirement, if applicable.

How and when will New York’s 1,500 dollars be received?

The payment method will depend on how each property is registered and on the local tax system. Beneficiaries may receive the tax relief as a check, a deposit, or an applied credit.

Distribution began in June and will continue until fall 2026, following each county’s fiscal calendar dates.