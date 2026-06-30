Coin collectors across the United States have a new reason to check their pocket change. As part of the nation’s 250th anniversary, the U.S. Mint has begun releasing 250,000 special July 4 quarters into circulation, and one coin grading company is offering a $2,500 reward to the first eligible collector who submits one for evaluation.

The initiative is designed to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, making these commemorative quarters one of the most anticipated coin releases of the year.

Company offers a $2,500 reward for a special July 4 quarter

The Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) announced that it will award $2,500 to the first paying member who submits one of the new July 4 quarters for grading.

To qualify, participants must have an active NGC membership, with collector memberships starting at $35 per year. The company said the promotion is intended to recognize the historic coin release and encourage collectors to search for the new commemorative quarters as they enter circulation.

Because the reward is limited to the first eligible paying member, collectors hoping to claim the prize will need to locate one of the coins quickly and submit it to NGC for grading.

U.S. Mint releases 250,000 July 4 quarters into circulation

According to the U.S. Mint, a total of 250,000 quarters featuring a special “July 4th” inscription are being released ahead of Independence Day.

Rather than being distributed separately, the commemorative coins will be randomly mixed with other 2026 Declaration of Independence Quarters before being shipped to banks and financial institutions across the country. That means anyone receiving change could potentially come across one of the special quarters.

How to identify the July 4 quarter

Collectors can recognize the commemorative coin by its unique design.

On the front (obverse), the quarter features:

The dual date 1776–2026

The inscription “July 4th”

A portrait of Thomas Jefferson, principal author of the Declaration of Independence and the third president of the United States

On the back (reverse), the design includes:

The Liberty Bell in the act of ringing

The inscriptions UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

LIBERTY

QUARTER DOLLAR

THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE

With only 250,000 special July 4 quarters entering circulation and a $2,500 reward available to the first qualifying NGC member who submits one for grading, collectors are expected to pay close attention to every quarter they receive in the coming weeks.