Baking soda is one of the most commonly used products in household cleaning thanks to its low cost and versatility.

More and more people are sprinkling it around the base of the toilet, a corner of the bathroom where moisture, dust, and small splashes often build up and, over time, can create bad odors.

How baking soda works in this area of the bathroom

Baking soda works as a natural absorbent that helps reduce surface moisture in the bathroom. When placed around the base of the toilet, the goal is to keep that area drier, preventing condensation or water splashes from building up and encouraging unpleasant odors.

In addition to absorbing moisture, this homemade trick offers other benefits:

Neutralizes bad odors in the bathroom.

Makes cleaning easier at the base of the toilet, since it helps loosen stuck-on dirt.

Reduces the use of harsh chemicals , since it is a natural and inexpensive product.

Does not leave strong fragrances, something that does happen with other cleaning products.

It is worth noting that, although it helps control moisture and reduce odors, baking soda does not replace regular bathroom cleaning or eliminate bacteria or viruses, so it is best used as a complement and not as a substitute for deep cleaning.

How to apply it correctly

The procedure is simple.

First, sweep and clean the bathroom floor, making sure the area around the toilet is completely dry. Then, sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda around the entire base and let it sit for several hours, or even overnight, depending on how much moisture there is in the area. After that time, remove the product with a broom, a soft-bristle brush, or a damp cloth.

The procedure can be repeated whenever it is considered necessary as part of the household cleaning routine.