In the United States, students in different districts are starting their summer vacation, a break that officially ends the 2025-2026 school year so that the 2026-2027 school year can begin.

Although the exact length of this break for students will depend on each school district, one of the main ones confirmed that the break will last all of July and August, and extend into the first days of September.

What was the last day of classes for students in this district

Last Friday, June 26, educational activities officially ended for students in the New York City Public Schools, beginning a break that will last more than two months.

Confirmed 2026-2027 calendar: classes will begin on September 10

According to the official calendar, classes will resume next Thursday, September 10.

The winter break in this sense is scheduled from December 24 to January 1, the spring break from April 22 to April 30, and the end of classes on Monday, June 21, 2027.

The official calendar includes a suspension of activities on the following dates