Adults 65 and older who use Medicare in the United States can face a permanent increase in the cost of their health insurance if they make a mistake when signing up. The issue is missing the deadline to apply for Part B coverage without a penalty.

The Social Security Administration imposes a 10% penalty for each full 12-month period of delay. The surcharge is added to the monthly Medicare Part B premium and can remain in place for as long as the person keeps that coverage.

However, not all beneficiaries are required to enroll when they turn 65. Some people may delay the process without paying a penalty, as long as they have qualifying employer health coverage.

The Medicare enrollment mistake that can raise health insurance costs for life

The mistake is missing Medicare Part B’s Initial Enrollment Period without signing up and without having health coverage based on a current job that allows the person to put off enrollment. This insurance, part of the federal program, covers doctor visits, outpatient services, preventive care and certain medical supplies.

That period starts three months before a person turns 65, includes the month of their birthday and ends three months later. In all, it gives people seven months to enroll, and those who cannot complete the process during that window and also do not qualify for an exception can face a penalty that is added to the monthly Part B premium.

It is worth noting that the penalty is not a one-time charge for being late, but rather a surcharge that stays in place while the person has Medicare Part B. That is why missing the deadline without checking whether an exception applies can lead to extra costs for many years, according to Medicare.

When Medicare costs go up for late enrollment

The late enrollment penalty for Medicare Part B is equal to an additional 10% of the standard monthly premium for each full 12-month period that the person could have enrolled but did not. The percentage builds based on the length of the delay and is added to the usual cost of coverage.

In 2026, the standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B is $202.90. For example, a person who waited two full years to enroll and did not qualify for a Special Enrollment Period must pay a 20% surcharge, equal to $40.58 more per month. That brings the premium to about $243.50 a month.

Who can delay Medicare enrollment without paying a penalty

Not everyone who turns 65 is required to enroll immediately in Medicare Part B, since people with group health insurance based on their current job, or their spouse’s current job, may qualify for a Special Enrollment Period and delay enrollment without paying a late penalty.