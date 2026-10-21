Medicare beneficiaries in the United States can now make certain changes to their health plans and prescription drug coverage for the next year.

According to the official Medicare website, the open enrollment period began on October 15, 2026, and will remain open until December 7.

During these weeks, people who already have Medicare can review their options and modify their coverage according to the type of plan they currently have. Changes made will take effect on January 1, 2027, as long as the plan receives the request within the established deadline.

Until when can Medicare coverage be changed in 2026?

The Medicare open enrollment period runs from October 15 to December 7, 2026.

This period takes place every year and allows beneficiaries to make certain changes to their health or drug plans.

According to Medicare, changes made during this period will begin to apply on January 1, 2027.

For the change to be valid, the chosen plan must receive the enrollment request before the December 7 deadline expires.

Who can change their Medicare coverage?

The available options depend on the type of coverage each beneficiary has.

According to Medicare, the following changes can be made during open enrollment:

Medicare Advantage : enroll, disenroll, or switch to another Medicare Advantage plan, with or without drug coverage.

Drug coverage: enroll, disenroll, or change Medicare prescription drug plans if you have Original Medicare.

Type of coverage: switch from Original Medicare to Medicare Advantage or back from Medicare Advantage to Original Medicare.

Medicare Advantage, also known as Part C, is an alternative to Original Medicare offered by private companies approved by Medicare.

Part D, for its part, corresponds to prescription drug coverage.

It is important to keep in mind that this period is intended to make changes to coverage plans and does not replace the initial enrollment periods for those who do not yet have Medicare.

How do you change Medicare plans for 2027?

Beneficiaries can check the available alternatives through Medicare’s official tools.

To assess a change, the agency recommends comparing the available plans based on each person’s health care needs and the medications they use.

The procedure can be carried out as follows:

Enter Medicare’s official plan finder. Check the coverage options available in your area. Compare costs, benefits, and drug coverage. Select the plan that best suits your needs. Complete the enrollment request before December

It is also possible to contact the chosen plan directly or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) for assistance.

What happens if a beneficiary returns to Original Medicare?

The official website warns that those who decide to leave Medicare Advantage and return to Original Medicare should check whether they need to separately purchase a prescription drug plan.

They can also consider adding Medicare supplemental insurance, known as Medigap, which helps cover certain out-of-pocket costs.

However, Medicare clarifies that there are restrictions on the periods during which Medigap can be purchased, so it should not be assumed that obtaining it is guaranteed.