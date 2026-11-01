Next Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 , thousands of students in the United States will not have classes because of the midterm elections. A review of school calendars identified five states where all districts analyzed will suspend classes on Election Day.

The shutdown coincides with the legislative elections, when millions of Americans will head to the polls. Some schools serve as polling places, while other districts schedule teacher training days or days off.

In which 5 states will there be no classes on Tuesday, Nov. 3?

According to a review by SchoolYearCalendars.com, updated Oct. 15, 2026, 79 school districts in five states will have a day off for students:

Connecticut : 27 of 27 districts closed.

New Hampshire : 13 of 13.

New Mexico : 14 of 14.

Rhode Island : 14 of 14.

West Virginia: 11 of 11. School closures during certain elections are also covered under state law, specifically Section 18A-5-2 of the West Virginia Code.

Why classes are suspended on Nov. 3

On Nov. 3, the 2026 midterm elections will be held, a day when the House seats and part of the Senate will be up for election .

How to find out whether there will be classes on Tuesday, Nov. 3

Although the review identified 104 districts without classes among the 179 analyzed in 13 states, the shutdown will not be mandatory for all schools in the country.

Families should check their district’s 2026-2027 school calendar and verify whether Nov. 3 is listed as Election Day, No School or a teacher professional development day. It is also important to see whether the school will switch to virtual classes, as is the case in New York.