When a tax debt is not resolved, the IRS does not go straight to a levy: it first sends a series of letters, and one in particular serves as the last warning.

It is the Final Notice of Intent to Levy, known as Notice LT11 (or Letter 1058), and its arrival marks the moment the clock starts ticking for real. From there, the taxpayer has a limited time to act before the agency can take the money.

What the LT11 notice is

The LT11 is the formal notice through which the IRS tells taxpayers it intends to levy to collect an unpaid debt, while also informing them of their right to request a hearing. It is not the first letter to arrive: it is usually the final link in a chain of prior notices (such as CP14 and later reminders). That is why it is considered the final warning: after this, the IRS is authorized to move against assets.

The agency sends it by mail to the taxpayer’s last known address and, under its own rules, is not required to confirm that the person received it. It is the taxpayer’s responsibility to respond in time.

How long there is to fix it and when the clock starts

The deadline to act is the date listed in the notice, generally 30 days, but that period starts on the date printed in the letter, not the day you open or read it. If the notice sat in the mailbox for several days, those days already count against you. And there is one detail the IRS emphasizes: that deadline cannot be extended for any reason.

So as soon as the LT11 arrives, the wisest move is to count the days from the date on the letter and not let time slip by, because every day lost reduces the room to maneuver.

IRS levies everyone who failed to respond to this notice in time

If the days pass without a response from the taxpayer, the IRS is authorized to levy bank accounts, wages and other assets without issuing another notice. The taxpayer also loses the right to the CDP hearing that pauses collection.

It is still possible to request an “equivalent hearing” within a year, but that step does not automatically stop the levy and does not allow a later appeal to Tax Court. That is why the most valuable window is the first 30 days.

Item by item: IRS can levy all of these assets

A levy is a legal seizure of property to satisfy a debt. Once the deadline passes without a response, the IRS can go after different assets, including: