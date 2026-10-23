Medicare has a billing system for certain beneficiaries who must pay their premiums directly, instead of having them deducted from their Social Security benefits. If they do not pay the proper amounts within the established deadline, they may put their health coverage at risk.

The bill, known as CMS-500, for those who must pay the premiums of Part A or Part B directly, as well as certain monthly adjustments related to income. Medicare sets due dates and specific procedures for beneficiaries who accumulate outstanding payments.

The agency explains when this bill must be paid, what happens if the amount remains unpaid, and under what circumstances coverage may end.

What is the Medicare bill that seniors must pay to keep coverage?

The bill that can put beneficiaries’ coverage at risk is the Medicare Premium Bill (CMS-500), a document the agency sends to people who must pay certain program premiums directly.

According to Medicare on its official website, the CMS-500 bill is intended for those who pay Part A or Part B premiums directly, as well as those who must pay the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA) for Part D. It may also include the Part B IRMAA, if applicable.

Most beneficiaries do not receive this bill, since premiums are automatically deducted from their Social Security or Railroad Retirement Board benefits. Those who do have to pay it receive the document around the 10th of each month.

That bill may include the amount for the following month and, in certain circumstances, outstanding balances from previous periods.

When is the deadline to pay the Medicare bill and prevent the insurance from being canceled?

According to Medicare, premium bills are due on the 25th of each month. For the payment to be considered on time, the agency must receive it before the due date shown on the document, which is why it recommends at least five business days in advance, especially when sent by mail.

In this regard, the sequence is: