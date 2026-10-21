Medicare has a specific form for people who need to enroll in Part B of the federal health insurance program in the United States. This is the CMS-40B, a document that allows people to request this coverage, although not all beneficiaries must submit it and its use depends on each person’s situation.

The process is mainly aimed at those who already have Medicare Part A and need to add Part B, which covers doctor visits, outpatient services, and preventive benefits. To complete enrollment, applicants must meet the corresponding requirements and submit the documentation to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Not completing the process within the corresponding period can cause delays in access to coverage and, in certain circumstances, a penalty in the monthly premium. That is why it is important to know who must submit form CMS-40B, how to send it and what deadlines Medicare sets for enrollment.

Who must submit form CMS-40B to enroll in Medicare Part B?

Form CMS-40B is the official application that allows enrollment in Medicare Part B, which covers certain medical services, outpatient visits, supplies and preventive benefits. It is intended for people who already have Part A and need to request Part B.

Those who must submit the form are:

People who already have Medicare Part A and want to add Part B.

Beneficiaries who did not enroll in Part B during the initial period and want to do so during the general enrollment period: between January 1 and March 31 .

People who are still working and have medical coverage through their employer, or who have group health insurance through their spouse’s employment, and want to enroll in Part B through a special period.

People who recently retired or lost employment-related medical coverage.

The form can be viewed and downloaded in Spanish from the official website of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), in the section for Medicare Part B enrollment application (CMS-40B) .

It is important to note that not all beneficiaries must complete this document, as it depends on each person’s situation and the enrollment period they are in.

How do you complete and submit form CMS-40B to obtain medical coverage?

To request Part B, the beneficiary must complete and sign form CMS-40B and send it to the local Social Security office. The SSA allows the application to be submitted by mail, fax, or in person.

The process requires paying attention to the following steps to complete it:

Download the form : it is available in Spanish on the official CMS website.

Fill in personal information : include the Medicare number, name, mailing address, and requested contact information.

Indicate coverage status : answer the questions on the document, including information about employment-related medical coverage when applicable.

Sign and send the application: submit the completed form to the local Social Security office by mail or fax, or present it in person. An office can be found in the : submit the completed form to the local Social Security office by mail or fax, or present it in person. An office can be found in the official SSA locator

It should be noted that there is an additional requirement for certain people who request Part B after having had health insurance through their job or their spouse’s job. In those cases, it may also be necessary to submit form CMS-L564, which allows that coverage to be verified.

Likewise, according to Medicare, this document applies, among other situations, to those who are still working, retired in the last 8 months, or recently lost employer-subsidized medical coverage. Users who have questions about the form or the procedure can resolve them by calling Social Security at 1-800-772-1213.

What happens if form CMS-40B is not submitted on time and when does Medicare coverage begin?

Not submitting form CMS-40B does not mean that Medicare automatically cancels coverage for all of its beneficiaries. However, those who need to enroll in Part B and miss the corresponding period may have to wait to access it and, in certain cases, pay a monthly late enrollment penalty.

Medicare provides for different enrollment periods, depending on each person’s circumstances:

Initial enrollment period : generally lasts seven months, begins 3 months before the month in which the person turns 65, and ends 3 months after that month.

General enrollment period : runs from January 1 to March 31 each year. Those who enroll during this period generally begin coverage on the first day of the month after enrollment.

Special enrollment period: certain people may enroll without penalty after losing employment-related medical coverage. In many cases, they have 8 months from when the employment or the coverage based on it ends, whichever of those events happens first.

This last deadline is especially important for those who worked after turning 65 and delayed enrollment in Part B because they had employer health insurance. COBRA coverage or retiree insurance do not, by themselves, extend that 8-month special period.

The coverage start date depends on the applicable period and the circumstances of the application. That is why those who need to enroll should check the official conditions before submitting the form to avoid delays and possible penalties.