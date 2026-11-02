Most people skip the box next to the due date. They glance at the balance, spot the minimum payment and pay it. But that box carries a bold heading that is there by design: the Minimum Payment Warning, which federal consumer credit rules (Regulation Z, section 1026.7) require on standard credit card statements.

What the warning actually says

The mandated message is blunt: if you pay only the minimum each period, you will pay more in interest and it will take you longer to clear the balance. Two calculations based on your current debt back it up:

How long payoff would take if you only ever pay the minimum. Under two years, it’s shown in months; otherwise it’s rounded to whole years.

The estimated total cost of that path, meaning everything you’d have paid in principal and interest by the end.

Both figures rest on two assumptions the statement itself must spell out: they use the balance shown on that statement, and they assume you add no new purchases. If you keep using the card, the real picture gets worse.

If you pay only the minimum each period, you will pay more in interest and it will take you longer to clear the balance. Me dia

The 36-month yardstick

When the timeline is long, the statement adds a point of comparison: the monthly payment that would clear the balance in three years, the total cost of that plan, and how much you would save compared with sticking to the minimum.

It doesn’t always appear. It’s left out if paying the minimum would already finish the job in three years or less, or if the 36-month payment would be lower than the minimum required that cycle.

When the minimum doesn’t even cover the interest

The harshest scenario has its own wording. If the minimum payment is smaller than the interest accruing each month, the statement swaps the standard calculation for a stark message: even with no further spending, paying only the minimum means you would never pay off the balance. The monthly amount needed to finish in three years is shown as well.

Help getting out of the cycle

Any statement carrying this warning must include a toll-free phone number for credit counseling information. When you call, the issuer must provide the name, address, phone number and website of at least three organizations approved under the federal bankruptcy system. That list must be refreshed at least once a year, and the bank can’t lead with its own marketing before handing it over.

When you won’t see it

The warning doesn’t show up in every case. It is excluded for:

Charge cards that require the full balance to be paid every month.

The cycle right after two consecutive months in which you paid everything, had a zero balance or had a credit balance.

Cycles where the minimum equals the entire balance.

The rules also require the box to sit on the first page, grouped with the due date, the late fee and the ending balance. It isn’t supposed to be buried.