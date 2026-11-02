When a father dies and a child he never legally acknowledged comes forward, the case becomes one of the most delicate in U.S. inheritance law.

The short answer is that the child can claim a share of the estate, but not automatically: first, they must prove paternity through one of the legally accepted avenues, and do so within certain deadlines.

What happens if an unrecognized child claims a share of the estate

In the United States, a child born outside marriage is not excluded from an inheritance for that reason alone. The law cannot simply bar a child because they were born outside a marriage; what it can do is require them to prove the relationship to the person they say was their father through certain procedures. The right to inherit exists, but it is conditioned on paternity being legally established.

That requirement carries particular weight when there is no will. If the person died without leaving a will, the distribution is governed by the state’s intestacy laws, which recognize children as heirs. To take part in that distribution, the unrecognized child must prove that they are indeed the child.

How paternity is proven

The methods accepted by law vary by state, but generally center on these avenues:

A court order or judgment establishing paternity, usually issued while the father was alive.

A written acknowledgment by the father , signed and filed in the manner required by law (for example, before the appropriate official).

A legitimation process , such as one that can result from the parents’ later marriage.

A DNA test, which in several states is accepted only in limited circumstances (for example, when the father died before the child’s birth or soon after).

Other evidence, such as the father being listed on the birth certificate, obituaries, insurance policies, tax returns or the fact that he treated the child as his own, can support the claim, but by themselves they usually are not enough. They serve as support for one of the main avenues, not as a substitute.

Deadlines: the detail that can cost someone the inheritance

Claims of this type are subject to short deadlines, tied to the opening of the estate and the period for filing claims. For example, in some states the claim must be filed with the estate’s representative within six months of the creditor notice being published.

Missing those deadlines can leave the child out of the inheritance even if the paternity evidence is strong. That is why, in a situation like this, moving quickly is crucial.