Older drivers in Illinois have their own rules for keeping their licenses valid, and as of July 1, 2026, they will change in an important way. The Road Safety and Fairness Act changed the requirements based on age: at a certain point, the license must be renewed more often than for other drivers, is no longer renewed in the usual way, and requires tests.

Drivers who are this age or older will no longer be able to renew their license as usual, and the term will be shorter

In Illinois, the requirements for renewing a license increase as the driver gets older. The current rules are as follows:

Starting at age 79 , when renewing, the driver must pass a vision test. If the driver has a traffic violation on their record, a written test is also required.

81 to 86 , From renewal must be done in person every two years. In other words, the license has a shorter validity period than usual and can no longer be renewed in the simplest way, from a distance.

From age 87 on, renewal is annual and includes both the vision test and the driving test.

What older drivers need to do

Starting at 81, renewal is done in person, so drivers must go to an Illinois Secretary of State office, usually by appointment. There, they take the required tests based on age: vision in all cases starting at 79, and driving starting at 87.

Because the validity period is shorter (two years between 81 and 86, and one year starting at 87), it is important to watch the expiration date so the license does not lapse.