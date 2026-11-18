Automatic draft registration for men ages 18 to 25 is scheduled to take effect Dec. 18, but Selective Service withdrew the rule meant to carry it out and hasn’t replaced it. Until it does, men must keep registering on their own.

Congress ordered the switch in the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act , signed Dec. 18, 2025. Selective Service sent its proposed rule for White House review March 30, then pulled it July 23 without explanation.

What should men 18 to 25 do about draft registration now?

Register within 30 days of turning 18, at sss.gov or with a paper form from any post office. Late registrations are accepted until age 26. The same site lets men check whether they’re already on file.

The rule covers nearly all male U.S. citizens and male immigrants, including green card holders and undocumented immigrants. Men on valid student or tourist visas are exempt.

Skipping registration can mean:

Up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, though prosecutions are rare

No access to most federal jobs and federal job training

Delays for immigrants applying for U.S. citizenship

Register within 30 days of turning 18, at sss.gov or with a paper form from any post office. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Will automatic draft registration still start in December?

The law hasn’t changed, but Selective Service hasn’t submitted a new rule or explained how it will meet the deadline. Congress could also delay it in the fiscal 2027 defense bill now pending, though neither the House-passed version nor the Senate’s does.