An American family earned the Guinness Record by becoming the first in the world with five generations sharing the same birthday.

Sept. 14 once again became a special date for the Bell and Harlow families with the birth of Arthur Bell, who shares a birthday with his great-great-grandfather, great-grandmother, grandfather and mother.

World record: great-great-grandfather, great-grandmother, grandfather, mother and son were born on the same day

According to information shared by Guinness World Records, the line started with Wilber Harlow on Sept. 14, 1907.

The second to share the birthday was Addie Harlow, his daughter, who was born on Sept. 14, 1949. Then, in 1972 and also on Sept. 14, his son Donald Harlow was born.

Years later, again on Sept. 14, but in 1997, Donald had Emma, who gave birth to Arthur on her birthday last year.

“We always knew we had a record with four generations, we just never applied because we had that ambition to have the fifth on Sept. 14,” Emma told GWR.

Other special coincidences in this family

The birthday is not the only surprising coincidence this family shares. Over the generations, the births male-female-male-female continued in sequence.

“It seemed like an incredible coincidence, and even more so because the tradition of alternating between boys and girls held: boy, girl, boy, girl and boy,” Emma said.

The family also noted that Arthur’s great-great-grandfather and his wife, as well as Arthur’s mother and her husband, share another odd connection: the boy’s parents met in the same place where the person who started the birthday line got married — in Maryville, Missouri.

So their coincidences are not limited to dates alone; there are also points of connection that go back to the beginning of the story.