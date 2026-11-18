The financial outlook for Social Security and Medicare is raising concerns about the future of retirement benefits in the United States. According to the reports published by the programs’ Boards of Trustees on June 9, 2026, several funds that finance retirement and healthcare benefits are approaching critical dates when their accumulated reserves could be exhausted.

The first major deadline is projected for 2032 , when Social Security’s retirement and survivors insurance fund could run out of reserves. Medicare’s Hospital Insurance fund faces a similar situation in 2033 .

What happens when Social Security and Medicare reserves run out?

The depletion of a trust fund does not mean that its associated program immediately shuts down or disappears. Instead, it means that accumulated reserves would no longer be available to supplement the ongoing income received during each year, forcing the programs to rely strictly on incoming revenue.

Social Security and Medicare face different financial deadlines, with billions of dollars in benefits potentially affected if Congress does not approve changes to their funding systems. Shutterstock

Under the trustees’ intermediate assumptions—which represent their best estimates of future economic, demographic and program-specific conditions—each program faces distinct timelines and shortfalls:

Social Security (OASI): The Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund, which finances retirement and survivors benefits, is projected to exhaust its reserves in the fourth quarter of 2032 . Once depleted, ongoing payroll taxes and other revenues would only cover approximately 78% of scheduled benefits .

Social Security Combined Scenario: If OASI were combined with the Disability Insurance (DI) Trust Fund, reserves would run out in the third quarter of 2034 , leaving enough ongoing income to pay approximately 83% of scheduled benefits . However, OASI and DI are legally separate and cannot be merged without congressional action—an important distinction, as the Disability Insurance fund is projected to remain solvent through 2100.

Medicare Part A: The Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund, which finances inpatient hospital and certain post-acute care services, is projected to exhaust its reserves in the second quarter of 2033. Continuing program income would then cover approximately 89% of scheduled benefits.

Meanwhile, Medicare’s Supplementary Medical Insurance (SMI) Trust Fund—which finances Part B (physician and outpatient care) and Part D (prescription drug coverage)—is not facing a depletion deadline. It is considered adequately financed into the indefinite future because its funding relies on beneficiary premiums and federal contributions adjusted annually to cover projected costs, though rising healthcare expenditures can still increase the financial burden on beneficiaries and taxpayers.

What can Congress do to prevent benefit cuts?

The 2026 reports emphasize that lawmakers still have options to address the projected funding shortfalls. These include increasing program revenue, reducing benefit costs or adopting a combination of both approaches.

A separate warning was issued on June 9, 2026, when the Social Security trustees sent a report to the Speaker of the House under Section 709 of the Social Security Act. The letter explained that OASI reserves could fall below 20% of annual program costs by the beginning of 2032 and be depleted later that year.

The notification also highlighted an earlier point for congressional action. According to the trustees, changes would be required by 2031 to prevent the fund’s balance ratio from falling below the 20% threshold. Maintaining that minimum reserve ratio through the beginning of 2036 would require substantial adjustments over the 2031–2035 period.