About 78,000 U.S. military personnel are still assigned to Europe as the Pentagon pulls troops out of Germany. The drawdown is underway as President Donald Trump heads into a Thursday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The figure, the latest official count, reflects troop levels as of Sept. 30 and comes from the latest quarterly report to Congress on Operation Atlantic Resolve , the U.S. military mission that supports NATO allies in Europe. It is the lowest U.S. troop level in Europe in two years, down from about 90,000 when fiscal 2025 began in October 2024.

Trump and Putin will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The White House has said Trump plans to raise the Iran war and nuclear weapons at the first three-way meeting of the leaders.

How many American soldiers are still in Europe?

The current level leaves the U.S. about 2,000 troops above a minimum set by the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, the annual law that sets Pentagon policy. Forces in Europe can’t stay below 76,000 for more than 45 days unless the Pentagon clears several hurdles.

Before that can happen, the defense secretary and the head of U.S. European Command must each assess the move, and NATO allies must be consulted. The Pentagon then has to wait 60 days after sending those assessments to Congress.

Troop levels peaked at just over 100,000 after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, when the Army expanded to five brigade combat teams in Europe. The end of two rotational brigade missions over the past year accounts for much of the decline.

According to the inspector general, U.S. Army Europe and Africa reported that the reductions have hurt its operations and readiness. The report also noted cuts to contractor support.

Troop levels peaked at just over 100,000 after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

How many US troops are leaving Germany?

The Pentagon announced May 1 that about 5,000 troops would leave Germany within six to 12 months. Germany hosts more American service members than any other European country, with 36,436 on active duty as of December 2025, according to the Defense Manpower Data Center .

Part of that cut involves troops who never reached Germany. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s top military commander, said in May that much of the reduction would come from a canceled armored brigade rotation to Poland. Another piece is a long-range artillery and missile battalion that will no longer be sent to Germany.

More changes may come. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby has reportedly given Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth his review of U.S. forces in Europe. Hegseth is expected to present options to Trump soon.

Earlier estimates had put possible cuts at up to 25,000 troops, but people familiar with the talks say the final number could be closer to 5,000. Most of that would come from Germany, while NATO members closest to Russia could see more U.S. troops. It’s unclear whether that figure is on top of the May drawdown.