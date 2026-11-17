Anthropic, the company behind Claude, is coming to Wall Street with a question that goes far beyond its stock market debut: how much growth the company needs to make a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion seem reasonable.

The company set a price range of $70 to $78 per share for its IPO, which includes the sale of 825 million shares and could raise up to $64.4 billion.

That comes on top of a private placement of another $26 billion, with participation from tech giants including Google, Nvidia, Microsoft, AMD and other suppliers. Shares are set to begin trading Thursday on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT.

At the top of the range, the fully diluted valuation reaches $1.4 trillion. Excluding options and other potential shares, the market cap would be close to $1 trillion.

The number is striking, but the other figure that matters is how fast the business is growing. Anthropic ended October with annualized revenue of about $81 billion, roughly $10 billion more than just a month earlier. In the third quarter, it generated $17 billion in revenue.

The first calculation: investors are paying up to 17 times sales today

With $81 billion in annualized revenue and a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion, investors would be paying roughly 17 times annualized sales.

The Inviu report calculates a somewhat wider range of 11 to 17 times revenue, depending on how the company’s shares are counted. That offers an early sign of just how demanding the valuation is.

The comparison matters because a sales-based valuation assumes the market is betting not just on current growth, but on a significant share of that future growth eventually turning into profits.

For now, Anthropic is still at a stage where that conversion has a long way to go.

In 2025, the company posted an operating loss of $8.1 billion. In the second quarter of 2026, by contrast, it posted its first operating profit of $974 million. Computing costs also fell from the equivalent of 201% of revenue in the first half of 2025 to 55% in the same period of 2026.

In other words, the business is growing very quickly and is starting to show better profitability, but it still needs to prove it can turn that growth into cash flow on a sustainable basis.

How much would Anthropic need to earn for the math to change

If Anthropic kept a $1.4 trillion valuation and the market were willing to pay 10 times sales, it would need to generate about $140 billion in annual revenue.

That means lifting annualized revenue from the current $81 billion by about 73%.

If the market were willing to pay 8 times sales, the company would need to reach about $175 billion, more than double its current pace.

And if the multiple fell to 5 times sales, it would need to generate about $280 billion in annual revenue, or roughly 3.5 times its current level.

These are illustrative calculations, not target valuations. But they help show what an investor is buying when paying these prices for Anthropic: not just the business that exists today, but a significant share of future growth.

Claude’s growth is already extraordinary

Anthropic went from generating $4.6 billion for all of 2025 to $17 billion in the third quarter of 2026 alone. Annualized revenue reached $81 billion at the end of October.

In addition, more than 80% of third-quarter revenue came from models launched in the previous six months, according to an Inviu report.

Claude competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini for enterprise customers, developers and users. Google has already reached 1 billion Gemini users, while OpenAI maintains a similar scale in weekly ChatGPT usage. The problem is that growth is getting more expensive, too.

The other number Wall Street is watching: $865 billion

Anthropic has just $8 billion in debt on its balance sheet, but it carries about $865 billion in off-balance-sheet computing commitments, according to the Inviu report. Its main counterparts include Broadcom, SpaceXAI, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft.

The updated prospectus even raised the estimate of infrastructure and computing commitments to around $900 billion.

That does not mean Anthropic has to pay $900 billion tomorrow, or that the figure is debt in the strict sense. These are future commitments tied to computing capacity, data centers, and other services.

Anthropic needs AI demand to keep growing for several years for that infrastructure to make economic sense.

The IPO is also a way to finance the race

The company could raise as much as $64.4 billion in the public offering, while another $26 billion would come through a private placement. Together, the financing could top $90 billion.

Strategic investors include Google and Nvidia, with commitments of $10 billion each, as well as other industry giants.

That shows Anthropic is not funding its expansion solely with its own revenue. The entire AI ecosystem is putting capital behind the race for more computing power.

For the market, then, the IPO will also be a test of how much money Wall Street is willing to put behind this second phase of the artificial intelligence revolution.