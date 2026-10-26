The payment schedule of the United States Social Security Administration (SSA), the federal agency that reports to the U.S. government, sets when millions of retirees in the country receive their benefits.

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 will be a key date for those included in the month’s fourth payment group.

In this regard, the date of birth and the schedule assigned by the SSA are key factors in identifying the beneficiaries who will receive the deposit, while those who began collecting in other periods may have different dates.

The payment date is not the same for all retirees, since the SSA distributes payments according to the day of birth and follows a different schedule for those who began receiving benefits before May 1997.

Who will receive Social Security on Wednesday, October 28, 2026?

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, the SSA plans to make the fourth monthly October payment for beneficiaries included in the usual schedule for Wednesdays. The beneficiaries who will receive Social Security on October 28, 2026 are only those who were born between the 21st and the 31st of any month and receive retirement benefits included in that schedule.

It should be noted that those who began receiving Social Security before May 1997 usually receive payment on the 3rd of each month, while those who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) have a different payment schedule.

The SSA organizes monthly payments of Social Security into three groups, according to the birth date of the person whose work history is used to calculate the benefit. For those included in this system, the dates are distributed as follows:

Born from the 1st to the 10th : Are paid on the second Wednesday of each month.

Born from the 11th to the 20th : Are paid on the third Wednesday of each month.

Born from the 21st to the 31st: Are paid on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

When will the next Social Security payment be after October 28?

After Wednesday, October 28, regular November payments will be distributed according to the SSA schedule: