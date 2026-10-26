The official U.S. holiday calendar anticipates that next Wednesday, November 11 will be a holiday nationwide, so various routine activities will be interrupted to commemorate Veterans Day.

In this context and as happens with all federal holidays, both banks and several private-sector businesses and nonessential government offices suspend in-person service to the public.

The Social Security payment schedule is also changed because of this holiday, which will mean that a group of beneficiaries will receive their money earlier than normally expected.

Why does the whole country take a weekday off on November 11

Declared a legal holiday in 1938, Veterans Day -which only adopted its name in 1954- is a date intended to honor all people who served in the United States Armed Forces, as USA.gov explains.

“That day is celebrated with tributes, parades and solemn ceremonies. However, the most important celebration is the ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery, near Washington, D.C.,” it states.

Although this year November 11 will fall on a Wednesday, it is important to know that, if the date falls on a Saturday, the holiday is observed on Friday, and if it falls on a Sunday it is commemorated on Monday.

Bank closure next November 11

As happens on all federal holidays, the country’s different banks pause in-person service at all branches.

Those who need to carry out simple transactions can count on the routine operation of ATMs and banking apps , although it is advisable to check the official website of each institution in case there are schedule changes that need to be known.

SSA payment calendar: when the money is advanced and for which beneficiaries

According to what is set out in the official November 2026 payment calendar, beneficiaries born between the 1st and the 10th who usually collect on the second Wednesday of the month, will receive their payment in advance on Tuesday the 10th, exceptionally.

This month, payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will also be advanced, because the first of the month -the date on which they usually collect their money- will fall on Sunday, so it moves to Friday, October 30, which is the first previous business day.