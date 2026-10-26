Colorado will introduce new driver education requirements on January 1, 2027, changing what young applicants must complete before obtaining a learner’s permit. Under a state law designed to improve road safety, drivers under 21 will face mandatory training, with requirements depending on their age.

The changes stem from House Bill 24-1021 and expand formal driver education requirements to groups that previously did not have to complete a course. Applicants who fail to meet the new standards will not receive their permits.

Who will need training to get a Colorado learner’s permit?

Starting January 1, 2027, the requirements will apply to people under 21 applying for a new instruction permit. The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles has outlined the following rules:

Applicants aged 15 to 17 must complete an approved 30-hour driver education course before receiving a permit.

Applicants aged 18 to 20 must complete either a 30-hour driver education course or a four-hour driver awareness program.

Motorcycle permit applicants under 21 must complete a motorcycle safety training program approved by the Colorado State Patrol.

The change is particularly significant for applicants aged 16 and 17, who previously did not have to complete a formal driver education course. Those aged 18 to 20 will also face a new mandatory training requirement, although they can choose the shorter program.

What happens if applicants do not complete the required training?

Applicants who do not complete the required driver education course or awareness program will not be eligible to receive a learner’s permit. The new rules make training a mandatory step before young drivers can begin practicing behind the wheel under a permit.

The changes stem from House Bill 24-1021 and expand formal driver education requirements to groups that previously did not have to complete a course. Gemini IA

The existing graduated driver licensing requirements will also remain in place. Drivers under 18 must hold their learner’s permit for at least 12 months and complete 50 hours of supervised driving, including 10 hours at night, before qualifying for a license.