The Social Security Administration (SSA) keeps the payment dates for this entire year and the next published on its official website, along with the changes that must be made in each case and the situations in which the money is delivered in advance.

According to the schedule, the early payment will occur with two key payments corresponding to November because these payment dates coincide with days on which the federal agency does not make deposits.

As explained, when a payment date coincides with a weekend or federal holiday, the money is advanced to the first available business day before it.

This will happen with the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment, which is usually delivered on the first day of each month. Since November 1 falls on a Sunday, the deposit will be made on Friday, October 30.

The same will happen with the Social Security payment for those born between the 1st and 10th of their month -which is usually delivered on the second Wednesday- and it will be moved up from Wednesday the 11th to Tuesday the 10th because of the celebration of Veterans Day.

When all November payments are scheduled

The full official calendar establishes:

October 30: Supplemental Security Income payments

November 3: payments for those who received their Social Security benefits before May 1997 or Social Security payments for those who also receive SSI

November 18: payments for those born between the 11th and 20th of their month

November 25: payments for those born between the 21st and 31st of their month

COLA increase 2027: how much will it be

The official statement shared by the agency details that the cost-of-living increase for next year will be 3.6% and will affect 76 million Americans.

The first to receive this money will be those who receive SSI on December 31 of this year.

In this regard, it was announced that COLA notices will be available online at the end of November and can be accessed through the personal account my Social Security.